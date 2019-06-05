Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Steven Greer Reveals How We Are Going to Get Major UFO Disclosure







 COAST TO COAST AM. Speaking about his "Unacknowledged" project, Steven Greer acknowledged everything from the premiere to the creation of the film (and book) was done through the grassroots efforts of thousands of people. According to Greer, the film was made for ordinary people who may be skeptical about a cover-up of the UFO/ET presence. He urged listeners to keep the momentum going. "This has been a long-time coming but I think we are seeing a sea change in disclosure," he said










