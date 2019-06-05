Epic & Massive Crash in Asset Prices - Michael Pento
What will knock this market back to reality? Money manager Michael Pento says, “You will eventually get a recession or eventually you will get inflation. You might just get both. You might just get a huge case of stagflation to hit this country and around the world. That’s what I am most afraid of.” In closing, Pento warns, “Japan has no growth. There is no growth in Germany. There is no growth in Italy. We have an earnings recession here in the United States. So, what you have engendered here is most likely a protracted period of stagflation, which is going to lead to an epic and massive crash in asset prices. That’s what you have at your feet, so be careful.”
Posted by Politico Cafe
