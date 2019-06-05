Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Russia makes aggressive anti-Bolton move

Russia is ready to facilitate a non-aggression agreement between Iran and the Arab Gulf states. Meanwhile, Russia has denied reports that it rejected a deal to sell S-400 missile defense systems to Iran. Former Pentagon official Michael Maloof joins Rick Sanchez to share his insights.
















