China Trade War Explodes! ... Prepare For The Worst

You can't tax your way to prosperity...but you can surely tax your way into poverty. Instead of drastically shrinking government involvement in the U.S. economy, and making America more competitive, the Trump Administration chose to increase government intervention. Tariffs have always been destined to fail. The ramifications are hitting Americans hard, and it looks like it will get even worse!
