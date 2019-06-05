Pieces Are In Place For The Economic Crisis & It’s Not What You Think
The [CB] housing market is imploding, prices are coming down, mortgage applications are declining, the Fed will now need to cut rates to keep the housing market from collapsing. GM sells manufacturing plant and Workhorse group purchases it and it will employee hundreds of people. Trump outlines plans for the medical billing. Another piece to the puzzle and new bill calling for the audit of the US gold reserve
