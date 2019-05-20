New Zealand Falls for China's One Belt One Road

China's Belt and Road has snagged it's first Five Eyes country—New Zealand. Jacinda Ardern's government has been oblivious to the threat posed by CCP influence—whether it's Chinese politicians with questionable ties to the CCP, or Chinese companies like telecom giant Huawei. Will this be another strain in US China relations?
