20 NEW Signs Of The Imminent Economic Collapse 2019 Stock Market CRASH!
Will The Economic Collapse Happen In 2019? I have been warning for years that the greatest and final economic collapse in this century, would be in America. Now that cracks in our great economy are widening, it's time to prepare for the dollar crash and The Next Great Depression. After taking an honest look at the facts, I don’t know how anyone can possibly claim that the U.S. economy is “booming”. I really don’t. We hear this sort of rhetoric from the mainstream media all the time, but it doesn’t make any sense. And as you will see in this video, the latest numbers are clearly telling us that the U.S. economy is heading for a major stock market crash and financial collapse. Economic conditions are getting worse, and they weren’t that great to begin with. According to the calculations that John Williams has made, the U.S. economy is already in a recession, but of course the Federal Reserve will continue to tell us that everything is just fine for as long as they possibly can. Unfortunately for them, they can’t hide the depressingly bad numbers that are coming in from all over the economy, and those numbers are all telling us the same thing. As I have explained repeatedly, stock prices would need to crash by 40 or 50 percent just to get key valuation ratios back to their long-term averages. In any event, the truth is that the U.S. economy is heading for the next economic collapse. And a lot of other pundits are also pointing out that a substantial economic crisis has now begun. Unfortunately, we can’t stop the clock. We are already more than a third of the way through 2019, and we will be into 2020 before we know it. It has been an unusual year so far, but I have a feeling that it is about to get much, much more interesting. In this video we will show you 20 facts about the imminent economic collapse and stock market crash...
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment