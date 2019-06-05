Michio Kaku: "The Future of Humanity" | Talks at Google
Michio Kaku is a world-renowned physicist, futurist, and author of numerous bestselling books including “Beyond Einstein,” “Parallel Universes,” “The Future of the Mind,” and “Physics of the Impossible.” In this talk, he discusses the groundbreaking first image of a black hole as well as a range of topics related to his latest book, “The Future of Humanity," in which he explores how humanity might gradually develop a sustainable civilization in outer space.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment