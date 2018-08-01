Linda Moulton Howe Discovers a Vital Clue in the JFK Assassination
COAST TO COAST AM. Investigative reporter Linda Moulton Howe discussed the release of JFK assassination records; the Watergate break-in; long-time employees of the CIA; and the Majestic-12 group's involvement of the killing of President John F. Kennedy. She described the background of the assassination and the participation of CIA head Allen Dulles, who was fired by Kennedy in November of 1961. She said that Dulles was also the head of the secretive MJ-12 group, which reportedly had control of all UFO information, including public disinformation as well as back-engineering of captured alien technology, and that this is a vital clue as to why JFK was killed. Featured guests also include: Darryl Anka News segment guests: Charles R. Smith / Mish Shedlock
