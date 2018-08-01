Economic Collapse Is Coming! $22 Trillion Dollar Debt Are Getting Worse 2019 Stock Market Crash!
If we do not change course, our once great nation will be destroyed by an economic collapse because of the $22 trillion dollar government debt that has grown wildly out of control. No one seems to care that a government already over $22 trillion in debt is on schedule to borrow another $990 million this year. All of this is occurring as individual Americans further enslave themselves with higher debt loads and retail stores fail over the inability to pay back the money they borrowed. But there are many reasons to be concerned about government spending. Over the last 10 years, we have added more than 11 trillion dollars to the national debt, and that means that it has been growing at a pace of more than a trillion dollars a year. To call this a major economic crisis would be a massive understatement, and yet there is absolutely no urgency in Washington address this absolutely critical issue. We are literally destroying the financial future of this nation, but most Americans don’t seem to understand the gravity of the imminent economic collapse and stock market crash that we are facing. The debt-based system we live under won’t sustain itself forever and at the end a major economic collapse will hit America. Don’t get us wrong, the sociopaths in government and at the Federal Reserve (central bankers) will prop it up for as long as possible, but it is doomed to fail. That $22 trillion doesn’t include unfunded liabilities either, making the economic crisis even uglier. The Economic Collapse Blog reported that the deficits are likely to double within ten years, making this an issue that could impoverish everyone. In this video we will talk about 5 reason why the national debt is a big problem and why everyone should be worried about it.
