Is war between China and the US inevitable? | Graham Allison
Taking lessons from a historical pattern called "Thucydides's Trap,"
political scientist Graham Allison shows why a rising China and a
dominant United States could be headed towards a violent collision no
one wants -- and how we can summon the common sense and courage to avoid
it.
