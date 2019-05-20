(2019) END OF DAYS - THE SILENCE OF THE LAMBS
We have crashed head first into moral decay, into depravity and dehumanization, the likes of which we have not seen since ancient pagan times. This depravity has re-spawned through a world devoid of conscience. In this video, I expose how this is connected to THE BIBLE CHANGES. You will see how this moral repugnance is connected to several changed bible verses, and in particular, the foreign ISAIAH 11:6. This is what I call "The Isaiah Effect".
