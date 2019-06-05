Huge Underground Facilities Are Being Prepared for Planet X Arrival
COAST TO COAST AM. Investigative researcher Bob Fletcher talked about his contention that a rogue 'Planet X' or Nibiru is coming our way, and the disastrous effects it could have for Earth. He first became suspicious that something was afoot when he discovered that massive amounts of money were being funneled out. He concluded that these funds were surreptitiously used for the construction and stocking of underground facilities that will house the elite and members of the New World Order, while the arrival of Planet X wreaks cataclysms upon the planet's surface.
