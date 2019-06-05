Huawei ban calculated to slow Chinese 5G – Ben Swann
President Trump signed an emergency order on Wednesday empowering the Commerce Department to block any transactions that would pose “undue risk of sabotage or subversion” to IT infrastructure or the digital economy. The order cites the threat of “foreign adversaries” exploiting “information and communications technology and services.” While no specific foreign company is named in the order, it is widely understood to be aimed at Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei. RT America’s Sara Montes de Oca has the details. Then investigative reporter Ben Swann joins Scottie Nell Hughes to weigh in.
