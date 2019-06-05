Huawei : Inside The Chinese Telecom Giant That Trump Just Banned

On Wednesday, President Trump issued a long awaited executive order aimed at a company that has been in the crosshairs of the U.S intelligence community for years: Chinese telecom giant Huawei. It’s unclear just how damaging the order will be to Huawei’s business internationally, but it stops the company from expanding its 5G networking technology into the states. The order comes as the U.S. is currently accusing Huawei of intellectual property theft, corporate espionage, and a conspiracy to violate sanctions with Iran.
