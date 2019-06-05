How To 5G Proof YOUR HOUSE!!! This Is Next Level EMF PROTECTION!
A global 5G wifi system is currently being rolled out all across the planet and some people are now taking extra measures to protect themselves and their families! The United Nations is implementing agenda 2030, our “smart homes” and “smart appliances” are being connected to a network known as The Internet Of Things and 5G is the spider webbed mesh that is going to hold it all together! In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with emf expert Ross Anderson and also Curtis Stone aka The Urban Farmer about 5G, radiation levels in the home and most importantly what you can do about it to shield yourself and your loved ones from this Orwellian nightmare that is currently being built all around us.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment