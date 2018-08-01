Gun Ban Keeps Maduro In Power

Bill Still is a former newspaper editor and publisher. He has written
for USA Today, The Saturday Evening Post, the Los Angeles Times
Syndicate, OMNI magazine, and has also produced the syndicated radio
program, Health News. He has written 22 books and two documentary videos
and is the host of his wildly popular daily YouTube Channel the “Still
Report”, the quintessential report on the economy and Washington.
