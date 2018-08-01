George Monbiot: As the U.K. declares a climate emergency, we must recognize "capitalism is broken"
"Capitalism is broken," says British author and journalist George Monbiot. "It is like a gun pointed at the heart of the planet. It has got these characteristics which mean that it will essentially, necessarily, destroyed our life-support systems. Among those characteristics are the drive for perpetual economic growth on a finite planet. You just can't support that ecologically. Things fall apart."
