Earth Changes Are Increasing, Are We Nearing End Times? -- LA Marzulli
COAST TO COAST AM. LA Marzulli characterized the Rapture as a supernatural event, in which true Christian believers both living and resurrected from the dead, are teleported from the Earth to join Jesus for eternity. Marzulli does believe we are nearing end times-- Hurricane Harvey and the devastation in Texas is just another sign of the cataclysmic earth changes that accompany this prophesied period, he said. Speaking of his experiences seeing people exorcised of demons, Marzulli warned "there are open doors" such as playing with the occult that can allow the demonic to come into a person's life. He also touched on alien implants, which he considers to be DNA-changing precursors to what the Bible has called the "mark of the beast.
