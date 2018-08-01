As Venezuela Coup Fizzles, Pompeo Threatens US Attack
Self-proclaimed Venezuelan president Juan Guaido's coup yesterday failed to get off the ground. The military did not join him and protests were barely seen outside a few of Caracas's wealthy neighborhoods. Frustrated and furious, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo responded by threatening direct US military action to overthrow President Maduro. An urgent call with Russian foreign minister is scheduled today. Are neocons about to ignite the earth?
Posted by Politico Cafe
