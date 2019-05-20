COAST TO COAST AM - April 30 2019 - Moving Off-Planet
COAST TO COAST AM April 30, 2019. In the first hour, theoretical physicist, author, professor, and popularizer of science, Michio Kaku, spoke about the necessity of humanity developing a sustainable civilization in outer space. While the destruction of Earth via solar changes may be billions of years away, our planet could be hit by extinction-level asteroids or supervolcano explosions much sooner; thus for the continuation of the species we should begin exploring space-faring alternatives, he argued Featured guests also include: Julie Ryan, Billy Carson News segment guests: John M. Curtis, Steve Kates
Posted by Politico Cafe
