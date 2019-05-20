Money, happiness and eternal life - Greed
Can money and power ever make us happy? How much is enough? Our constant
desire for more is part of our human nature.
But is greed getting the better of us? Find out in GREED - A FATAL
DESIRE.
From Buddhists and bankers to Eskimos and psychologists, we explore the
phenomenon of greed with people from all walks of life. How can it be
defined? What makes us greedy? And what are the repercussions?
People like to have a lot of stuff because it gives them the feeling of
living forever," says American social psychologist Sheldon Solomon. He
thinks we have to come to terms with our own mortality before we can
break the cycle.
Are there other ways to feel happy and content? Can we simply stop being
greedy by changing the way we think?
