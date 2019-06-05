China - The New World Power ?
China is on its way to becoming a socialist world power. After a time of revolution and reform, the country is entering a new era. As President Xi Jinping forges the path forward, a question remains: will the Chinese people continue to support him? At the Chinese Communist Party’s convention in fall of 2017, President Xi Jinping sent a clear message to the world: China is entering a new era. Many believe President Xi Jinping has brought the party back on track and has secured the support of the Chinese people. Speaking to delegates in October, Xi said it was time for the nation to be a global leader that could set an example on economic, political and environmental matters. Part of his plan for economic growth is Made in China 2025, an initiative that draws from Germany’s Industry 4.0 plan and aims to make advancements across many industries, including automotive, aircraft, pharmaceutical, and artificial intelligence.
Posted by Politico Cafe
