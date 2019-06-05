China Bans Game of Thrones Finale?!?! | US China Trade War Song
Game of Thrones finale shocker for viewers in China. A propaganda song
for the US China Trade War. Trouble with Grindr. The real reason Trump
hates Huawei. Trump suggests a probe into Joe Biden's son, Hunter
Biden's shady business deals with the Chinese government. And hidden
camera footage of the persecution of Falun Gong caught on tape! That and
more on this week's China news headlines.
