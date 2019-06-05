Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

China Bans Game of Thrones Finale?!?! | US China Trade War Song





 Game of Thrones finale shocker for viewers in China. A propaganda song for the US China Trade War. Trouble with Grindr. The real reason Trump hates Huawei. Trump suggests a probe into Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden's shady business deals with the Chinese government. And hidden camera footage of the persecution of Falun Gong caught on tape! That and more on this week's China news headlines.












The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...