WHY?? Hillary & Top Cabal Criminals Will Not Be Indicted w/ John Singleton
John Jay Singleton returns to the program to discuss why he believes Hillary and other top cabal criminals will not be indicted. He explains how bonds are used in the criminal justice system for multiple purposes; making money for the cabal and a convenient system to remove criminal indictments/prison time. This concept is foreign to almost all Americans and, for that reason, it is a hard concept to accept as truth. As such, it is important for everyone to do their own research on this issue.
