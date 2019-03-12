America For Sale, Ukraine & China In The News, News Unlocks
Joe Biden is in the news, and its just not about being creepy, connections are being made to Ukraine and China. News Unlocks. The [DS] is still trying to use the Mueller report as a weapon, the propaganda will not work this time.Venezuela is receiving aid from Russia and China. The [DS] and neocons were baited into pushing regime change in Venezuela, they are exposed.America is no longer for sale, those days are over, change is in the air.
