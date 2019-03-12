The Trial Chinese Leaders Fear
China's greatest crime is being put on trial! The Independent Tribunal into Forced Organ Harvesting from Prisoners of Conscience in China is exposing how Chinese military hospitals are killing people for their organs, people like Falun Gong practitioners, Christians, Tibetan Buddhists, and Uighur Muslims. At the very same time China is being honored by the World Health Organization as a leader in organ transplants. Trafficking organs can be a big boost for the economy!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment