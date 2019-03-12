The Tide Is Turning, A Major Shift Is Coming, The Stage Is Set
Ilhan Omar make a reference to 911 and the Trump put out video to counter her statement. Trump once again points out how the MSM is making up stories that are not true. Wikileaks might have a dead mans switch to dump the source files. Giuliani hints that Assange might be the link to Ukraine and the investigation. Trump boxes in the [DS] in regards to immigration, the don't want the wall and they don't want illegals in their community. General Flynn changes his background to represent the tide has changed. The Good Fight put out a tweet and it as the words, Assassinate, President and Trump.
