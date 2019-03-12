The Economic Plan Is Getting Ready To Go To The Next Level
EU is now trying to push back the BREXIT until 2020, this is exactly what thought they were going to do. The US is preparing for a hard brexit, which means a no deal BREXIT. The minimum wage increase did not solve problems, it made the problems worse, we need to go to the source of the problem the [CB]. The Fed is in trouble, the [CB]s are in trouble, the plan is moving forward. The ECB cannot do anything without the Fed, they are now going to hold rates steady.
