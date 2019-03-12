There's something strange about the idea of a minimum wage. It's one of
those subjects that everyone has a strong opinion about, even if they
have no idea what makes actual economic sense. But perhaps the most
surprising thing of all is that the minimum wage has a dirty secret that
most economists don't want you to know about. Today we explore The Dark
History of the Minimum Wage.
