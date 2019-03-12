MESSIANIC RABBI ZEV PORAT ON THE TRUTH ABOUT ISRAEL
Messianic Rabbi Zev Porat destroys all the common misconceptions about Israel and the hebrew roots movement in this exclusive interview. I sat down with Zev at the Hear The Watchmen conference and asked him the hard questions, most people are too afraid to ask. Zev was born in Israel and raised in the Orthodox Jewish city of Bnei Brak. He was raised an Orthodox Jew in a rabbinic family. His father, grandfather, and ancestors were all rabbis. Zev was born-again in Yeshua after many years of hearing the Gospel on the Internet and reading the prophecies of the Old Testament.
Posted by Politico Cafe
