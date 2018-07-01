Gerald Celente – Trump Will Be Winner in 2020 Election
Top trends researcher Gerald Celente predicts, “You are hearing it first right here. . . . We are writing right now in The Trends Journal at this point, it all depends on the swing states. Trump lost the popular vote, but he got the swing states and won in the Electoral College. The key issues in the swing states are the border, the economy and trade. There is going to be positive trade news coming out because there is not going to be and there never was a trade war with China. So, we believe the ‘Trump Card’ will be the winner in the 2020 Presidential election reality show. It will be the swing state popularity that Trump will still have.” What are Celente’s biggest fears for an ugly surprise for Donald Trump? Celente says, “The wild card is higher oil prices. That can destroy the world. . . . I am most afraid of war. That’s our biggest fear, and the rhetoric against Iran is heating up. If there is a war in the Middle East, kiss the markets and the economies goodbye. Everything right now is very wobbly, and it’s being held up by this cheap money. So, oil and war are our greatest fears at this time.”
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment