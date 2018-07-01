Experts WARN Of Recession! - There Is NO Avoiding The Coming CRASH
Josh Sigurdson reports on the warnings of countless CFOs of the oncoming recession. Two thirds of CFOs surveyed claim there will be a recession within the next 18 months. 87% of CFOs believe the recession will happen in the first quarter of 2021. This is an alarming number considering the constant nonsense in the news attempting desperately to make us bullish on the economy and markets. We have been recently reporting on that which we've predicted for years. The 10 year yield is inverting with the 3 month. This is a tell-tale sign of a coming recession as has always been the case. People can ignore the inevitable all they want, but the sooner people start preparing for the inevitable, the better shape they'll be in on the other side. As the everything bubble reaches its peak world wide, as we see an oncoming derivatives bubble of multi-quadrillion dollar levels, as we see pension bubbles, real estate bubbles, student loan bubbles, stock market bubbles and the fall of the US economy as China and India look to surpass the United States and countless countries swap out of the US Dollar, there is no escaping the inevitable. However, there are countless things individuals can do to protect themselves from the crash. All fiat currencies eventually revert to their true value of zero eventually as they always have throughout history. With that said, gold and silver have always prevailed throughout history and we finally get to test the true abilities of properly decentralized, fundamentally useful and innovative cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology vs an economic downturn. Make no mistake, this will be the biggest crash in the history of the world. It's about what you do as a responsible human being that makes all the difference.
Posted by Politico Cafe
