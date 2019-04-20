Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Fed Losing Control, Jobs Returning, Restructure Coming




 The S&P has all time highs and the MSM doesn't event care, they use to care but now they are downplaying because they can't use the economy as a weapon. Trump has taken control of the Fed and the Fed is now losing control of the interest rates. The tariffs and deregulation offensive is working, companies are comping back slowly. Mortgage apps tick up which means Trump will need to tell the Fed to lower rates.








The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...