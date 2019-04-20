Fed Losing Control, Jobs Returning, Restructure Coming
The S&P has all time highs and the MSM doesn't event care, they use
to care but now they are downplaying because they can't use the economy
as a weapon. Trump has taken control of the Fed and the Fed is now
losing control of the interest rates. The tariffs and deregulation
offensive is working, companies are comping back slowly. Mortgage apps
tick up which means Trump will need to tell the Fed to lower rates.
