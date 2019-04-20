Expert Says Planet X Will Cause A Huge Pole Shift in Near Future
COAST TO COAST AM. According to Gianninoto, Earth is in no danger from Meade's recent apocalyptic claim about Planet X, but that does not mean humanity is safe. At some point in the future, a pole shift lasting approximately one hour will occur when Planet X is 15 million miles from Earth, he revealed. "This is going to happen and ninety percent of the Earth's population will be gone," Gianninoto warned, adding it’s an opportunity to graduate to the fourth dimension. Gianninoto expressed his belief that humanity becomes fourth dimensional ETs who will leave Earth within 1,000 years to travel to the farthest reaches of the universe.
