Co-Conspirator: Ecuador Paid Off To Deliver Assange
The timing was hardly "coincidental." Not long after a trip by Vice
President Pence to "convince" Ecuador to hand over Julian Assange, a
$4.2 billion IMF loan appears on the scene. Then Ecuador follows through
and delivers the Wikileaks publisher to face the wrath of the US
political establishment. Do what Washington says, get a bribe. Don't do
what Washington says, get a bomb.
