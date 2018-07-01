CHINA set to WIN 5G RACE as U.S. STRONGLY DEMANDS a HALT
Huawei will roll out 5G network for the first time during this summer's
Cup of Nations,
Egypt's minister of communications and information technology said on
Sunday.
The US has presented evidence to other members of the “Five Eyes”,
signatories to the joint signals andintelligence-sharing agreement
between Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the U.S., and the UK
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment