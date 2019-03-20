AI & the Future -- COAST TO COAST AM
Coast to Coast AM March 11, 2019. Global trends, futures, and strategy advisor Olaf Groth is the founder of the Cambrian Group think tank. In the first half, he discussed the future of artificial intelligence (AI) and how humans will be affected it. AI is essentially "software algorithms that mimic functions of the brain," and he is somewhat optimistic that, in spite of potential pitfalls, it will lead to better and richer lives, and more growth in the economy and society.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment