5G Technology Results that will Literally Melt Your Heart
What is #5G #technology and what exactly is it capable of? 5G is 100x faster than 4G but does it have any repercussions that we should be mindful of? And what do the #birds think about it? We dive deep into what scientists are saying and why when we say it could melts hearts, we mean that literally. And do "the powers that be" (or were) have a deeper plan for 5G wireless roll out? We will explore all of this and more on today's part 1 of 2 on this episode of what 5G is and how it affects us.
