14 Very Alarming Numbers That Confirm The Imminent Economic Collapse 2019 Stock Market CRASH!
The economic numbers just continue to get worse and worse, and at this point it has become exceedingly clear that the next economic collapse is imminent. In fact, even the chair of the Federal Reserve is using the term “slowdown” to describe what is taking place. But of course many are still hoping that the U.S. economy can pull out of this slump and avoid the economic collapse and stock market crash that we experienced in 2008. Unfortunately, that may be really tough because the entire global economy is slowing down right now. Our world is more interconnected than ever before, and what happens on one side of the planet is invariably going to affect the other side of the planet. Some parts of the globe are already mired in deep economic crisis, and the U.S. appears to be following down the same path. If you still think that the economy is in “good shape”, please watch the following list very carefully. The following are 14 very alarming numbers that reveal the imminent economic collapse of the United States… We didn’t see economic numbers like this last year. But now things have clearly changed. It is starting to feel more like before the horrible 2008 stock market crash and financial crisis happened. The signs of yet another economic collapse are everywhere. In fact, it seems hard to find any positive economic news anymore, even though a mere few months ago, it was difficult to find a report signaling the United States might be headed for some turmoil. These days, many people get offended at the thought that the U.S. economy is heading for economic crisis. But the truth is that we have been heading for trouble for a very long time. If we continue to do this, there is no way that our story ends well. When historians look back on this time in history, they will not be surprised that our society ultimately collapsed. What will surprise them is that it took so long for it to do so. Sometimes I get criticized for urging people to get prepared for the imminent economic collapse. But those that really deserve the criticism are those that are assuring everyone that everything is going to be just fine. If we got the smartest minds in the entire country together and treated this like a major national emergency, perhaps we could find a way to engineer some sort of a soft landing when this debt bubble bursts with a major stock market crash . But as it stands, there is no plan and our long-term problems get worse with each passing day. Our economy is headed for economic collapse, and it isn’t going to matter who is in power in Washington when it happens. And at the rate that our economy is currently slowing down, America may become an economic horror show a lot sooner than many people had anticipated.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment