What Will Happen if an asteroid hits Earth?
COAST TO COAST AM. In 2013, a small asteroid passed over Russia and injured more than 1,400 people and leveled hundreds of acres of forest. The object was only 15 feet in width, he noted, but if it was more than half-a-mile in size, it would have come in at 33,000 mph and hit with an impact that would surpass a combined explosion of all the nuclear weapons on Earth. In Cohen's novels, he explores the question of what would be the obligation of heads of state for various countries to inform their citizenry of the impending doom from a massive asteroid on a collision course with us. Featured guests also include: Stephan Schwartz News segment guests: Charles R. Smith, Mish Shedlock, Jerome Corsi
