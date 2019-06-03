ALEX JONES (Full Show) Wednesday - 3/6/19
Wednesday, March 6th: Migrant Invasion - Illegal immigration under President Trump is projected to surpass levels seen under Obama. In fact, new data shows the migrant surge at America’s Southern border is worse than ever. A border official claims the system is beyond capacity and at its “breaking point.” Today’s in-studio guest is Paul Joseph Watson discussing what Americans can do now to protect their free speech and liberties. Also, Tommy Robinson returns to provide new details on Amazon banning his book “Mohammed’s Koran.” Call and tune in now!
