U.S.-Saudi Arabia secret nuclear deal
The U.S. administration has secretly authorized U.S. companies to sell nuclear power technology to Saudi Arabia. Last month, the U.S. House of Representatives Oversight Committee said the U.S. President Donald Trump administration's plans to rush the transfer of highly sensitive U.S. nuclear technology to Saudi Arabia without any review by Congress. A U.S. Congressman has reacted critized the move by saying “If you cannot trust a regime with a bonesaw, you should not trust them with nuclear weapons.”
Posted by Politico Cafe
