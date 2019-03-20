They're WATCHING You! - Massive Technocratic Superstate Coming SOON
Josh Sigurdson reports on the vast surveillance mechanisms at the hands of the state, mainly covering the years of denial by the Toronto Police regarding their use of "stingray technology" as a means to collect information/data from people's phones. After years of claiming they don't take part in such operations, it has recently been discovered that the Toronto Police collected data from 20,000 people's phones in Toronto back in 2014. These people were bystanders shopping at malls and at stores like Toys R Us! This massive infringement is nothing new. We would be wrong to assume it hasn't happened to all of us personally at some point, if not always. The excuse the Toronto Police used was that they were investigating 11 people... So obviously that somehow in their minds makes it okay to collect data on 20,000 people? As 5G technology develops and the push for a Chinese style cashless technocratic superstate complete with social credit grows, we must take into consideration that only by our own individual responsibility do we win over this massive infringement on our individual liberties. The ideas of voluntaryism and the demand of the market comes up in this video as a ways to get past this dramatic move by governments throughout the world.
Posted by Politico Cafe
