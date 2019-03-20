Escalation: Is Russia In Venezuela A New Cuban Missile Crisis?
A Russian military transport arrived in Venezuela this past week bringing tons of aid and also nearly 100 Russian military advisors. Reportedly this included cybersecurity experts. Moscow claimed this was pre-planned and related to a nearly 20 year old cooperation agreement with Caracas. US neocons looking for regime change are claiming it is a new Cuban Missile Crisis. Who's right? Is Venezuela about to escalate out of control?
