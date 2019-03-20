The TERRIFYING Truth About 5G! - Skynet Is HERE
Josh Sigurdson talks with Dan Dicks of Press For Truth about the roll out of 5G (5th generation) internet as the internet of things becomes a more concerning issue to many. For decades, the attempt to install a true technocratic superstate has been a major goal of governments around the world. Lately, China has risen to the top of the food chain when it comes to technocracy, with social credit systems and completely centralized digitization of the country. With 5G internet, not only is the roll-out incredibly inefficient as one would need hubs for the cellphone towers in front of nearly every house for the internet to be sustainable at that power, but also, we are all being used as test pawns when it comes to health risks. 5G can lead to major health issues and we're supposed to just sit here. We're supposed to "wait and see what happens." Is 5G the next major move to complete control of the populace under a skynet type rule? Is it a health risk? Can it even be sustained? What are people's main concerns? Dan breaks down his thoughts on the issue following many successful interviews with major names and experts across the board. Major monopolies are taking over this market and pushing it to the forefront of the news with misleading articles claiming the so-called mesh of 5G is safe and sustainable. Individuals must do their own research and come to their own conclusions. We will continue to cover this issue closely as it not doubt continues to unfold at a rapid pace. Stay tuned!
