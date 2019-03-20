Linda Moulton Howe Everything You Need to Know About Planet 9
COAST TO COAST AM. Investigative reporter Linda Moulton Howe discussed headlines about the hypothetical Planet Nine and its connection to a newfound dwarf planet nicknamed "Goblin" located in the Kuiper Belt surrounding our solar system. Linda interviewed astronomer Michael Brown, Ph.D. at USC in California, who suggested that Planet Nine could be 20 times further out than Neptune, and similar in size to that gaseous planet. This planetary body that some have referred to as Planet X is not the same as 'Nibiru' that Zecharia Sitchin and others have reported, which Brown doubts even exists. "If it (Nibiru) were really coming, it would be so bright that you could see it with binoculars...We wouldn’t be able to have a NASA conspiracy keeping it secret, and it would have been visible to every backyard astronomer.
