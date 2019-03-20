Surrealism In Omar's Antisemitism
" Omar slammed former President Barack Obama in an interview, saying he was a murderer who got away with the crimes because he had a “pretty face.” .. In a lengthy interview with Politico, Omar used Obama’s campaign promises against him. She accused him of “perpetuating the status quo” of America and calling his vision of “change” nothing but “a mirage.” In the political theater that makes up Washington, D.C., attacking your own parties president to the media is the social equivalent to slapping him in the face. But Omar didn’t hold back. ..“We can’t be only upset with Trump,” she said. “[Trump’s] policies are bad, but many of the people who came before him also had really bad policies. They just were more polished than he was.” Obama was responsible for the “caging of kids” she said.
