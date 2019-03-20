Solar Flare EMP Event to Reset Human Civilization & Relationships
Human relationships after a massive solar event will surely be reset. As more interest is shown on this topic that i have been covering for years, various 'outside the box' ways of looking at this potential outcome should be considered.... We will discuss: *The expected different effects on society between a solar event, an EMP, or a staged grid down situation caused by the government. *The effect on human romantic relationships in a world without power and technology as we experience it now.... *The importance of knowing how to meditate to help prevent panic after the event is declared *Opportunists in the alternative media that speak about such risks but still allow himself to promote a left right paradigm, divisions among the people instead of communities or promoting off grid living.
