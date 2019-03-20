Rob Kirby – With System Critically Broken Gold Shoots Higher
Macroeconomic analyst Rob Kirby says, “Global financial system is critically broken.” With massive amounts of secret and not so secret money already created, what will happen to gold? Kirby says, “The price of gold will revalue itself once the carnage and the pieces are all on the ground and people around the globe realize the true enormity of the crimes that have been committed. The price of gold will revalue. It will revalue to a dramatically much higher price than we have been accustom to. That’s coming whether we like it or not. . . . We could see something like a real Roman candle in the price of gold. We could see the price do things we could have never ever imagined in the very near future. We are headed for a very, very serious round of inflation and probably a hyperinflation coming to the West. We will live to experience it, and this is baked into the cake. . . . The people in control of the U.S. dollar are very aware that this is coming too. This is why they are muscling up and talking more about gun control and putting in more pieces to implement a police state in America. They are very aware of what is coming.”
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment